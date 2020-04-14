Housemates 11/4/20
Presented by Niamh-in-isolation, this ep contained our very first Night in with the Family residency, courtesy of the Extended Family collective, as well as the regular guest mix. Yowza!
Tracklist:
Kllo — I’m Still Here
Showerhead — Stratocumulus
Shanti Celeste & Hodge — Alula
r.kitt — Dublin is Bubblin’
Paramida & Dirk Leyers — Deal
Guy Contact — Holding Bay
Featuring A Night in with the Family from Winnie the Wu
And a guest mix from Kayroy <3
