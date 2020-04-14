Housemates 11/4/20

Presented by Niamh-in-isolation, this ep contained our very first Night in with the Family residency, courtesy of the Extended Family collective, as well as the regular guest mix. Yowza!

Tracklist:

Kllo — I’m Still Here

Showerhead — Stratocumulus

Shanti Celeste & Hodge — Alula

r.kitt — Dublin is Bubblin’

Paramida & Dirk Leyers — Deal

Guy Contact — Holding Bay

Featuring A Night in with the Family from Winnie the Wu

And a guest mix from Kayroy <3

For more Housemates stuff, check out our insta and fb pages :~)