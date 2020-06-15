housemates logo

On Air

Housemates 13/6/2020

housemates logo

Nick and Tal unite to give listeners a weekly dosage of good House songs and anything Electronic music. Dj responsibilities are in the hands of  AR. Lloyd with a guest Mix. Tune into next week’s episode of Housemates for all things House music on Saturday Nights.

Follow Housemates on socials, we’re on Facebook and Instagram.

Playlist

  1. Who are They? - Hedonics
  2. Nothing - HNNY
  3. Bey - Sangre Vos
  4. Sometimes - Olivier Verhaegue
  5. OTT - Athony Naples
  6. Acid City 3000 - DJ Dogg and Furious Frank
  7. Hydralite - Sleep D
  8. Radical spectacular - Mor elian
  9. Am I Reaching You ? - Client_03
  10. Resonance Advisor - Lisene
  11. Sensible Resistance - Interactive Test
  12. Phasic Reflex - Reptant
  13. Warm Shoes - Honeysmack
  14. Armadillo - Makers of Movement
  15. Inspiration (Marcel Dettmann Remix) - Delano Smith
  16. Everything is Ahead of Us - REGIS
  17. Kame - Naone / S.O.N.S
Jitan Chander

June 15th 2020
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , ,
Share
National Volunteer Week: Volunteer SpotlightsContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Housemates

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

HOUSEMATES 30/5/2020

PRESENTERS: Riley, Nick, Jitan DJs: Djane A Triumvirate of Riley, Nick, and Jitan is here to bring listeners tunes. Thank you to Djane […]

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 23/5/20

Bec and Sam teamed up this week to bring you all things cowbell and otherwise. Tracklist: Ciel — The Twirler Mozaika (feat. […]

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 16/05/2020

Our first Saturday night with eased restrictions! Housemates hosted by Sindy and Emily chatting all things quarantine, guilty pleasure foods, and of course […]

Related Content

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Eight 14/06/2020

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Seven 7/6/2020

SYN (1)
Strong Funk

Strong Funk Episode Six 31/05/2020