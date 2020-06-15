On Air
Housemates 13/6/2020
Nick and Tal unite to give listeners a weekly dosage of good House songs and anything Electronic music. Dj responsibilities are in the hands of AR. Lloyd with a guest Mix. Tune into next week’s episode of Housemates for all things House music on Saturday Nights.
Playlist
- Who are They? - Hedonics
- Nothing - HNNY
- Bey - Sangre Vos
- Sometimes - Olivier Verhaegue
- OTT - Athony Naples
- Acid City 3000 - DJ Dogg and Furious Frank
- Hydralite - Sleep D
- Radical spectacular - Mor elian
- Am I Reaching You ? - Client_03
- Resonance Advisor - Lisene
- Sensible Resistance - Interactive Test
- Phasic Reflex - Reptant
- Warm Shoes - Honeysmack
- Armadillo - Makers of Movement
- Inspiration (Marcel Dettmann Remix) - Delano Smith
- Everything is Ahead of Us - REGIS
- Kame - Naone / S.O.N.S
