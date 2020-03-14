housemates logo

Housemates 14/03/2020

PRESENTERS: Sam & Niamh DJ: Finding Figaro
Fantastic Man – Fountain Gate
Correlate – G13 High Club Roller
Body Corp – You Don’t Know
 
Dar Disku – Ya Mahmud
Interplanetary Criminal – Move
Hot Chip – Huarache Lights (Soulwax Remix)
FSOM – Barefoot in Sydney
The Diceman – Quad (Live at Sheppey)
Doug Gomez, Conway Kasey – Ritmo Sagrado 
Warwick – CTO
Dauwd – Jean Rouch
Shubostar – Galaxy Express

March 14th 2020
