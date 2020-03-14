On Air
Housemates 14/03/2020
|PRESENTERS: Sam & Niamh
|DJ: Finding Figaro
|Fantastic Man – Fountain Gate
|Correlate – G13 High Club Roller
|Body Corp – You Don’t Know
|Dar Disku – Ya Mahmud
|Interplanetary Criminal – Move
|Hot Chip – Huarache Lights (Soulwax Remix)
|FSOM – Barefoot in Sydney
|The Diceman – Quad (Live at Sheppey)
|Doug Gomez, Conway Kasey – Ritmo Sagrado
|Warwick – CTO
|Dauwd – Jean Rouch
|Shubostar – Galaxy Express
Jitan Chander
March 14th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
