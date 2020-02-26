housemates logo

Housemates 15/02/2020

PRESENTERS: Sam & Nick

  1. But Isn’t Love Important - Litche
  2. A Philly Fling - Johnick
  3. Targets - Malvoeaux
  4. Sarita Colonia - Sofia Kourtesis
  5. Cuero - Dos Ritmos
  6. Prosito - Lauer
  7. Bootleg Backstabbers - STJ
  8. Atari - Keppel
  9. Dial Up - Kyle Crompton
  10. Believe - Inland Knights
  11. Sun Express (Emergency Mix) - Fantastic Man
  12. Mongrel - Francis Inferno Orchestra
  13. Destino Tikal (Pulsante MIx) - Urulu
  14. Mwah - Roza Terenzi
  15. Staminize - LT
  16. Strong - CHINA
  17. Livity (Roy’s Big Dub Out Mix) - Roy Mills
  18. Endless Quest - Kosh
  19. Yearning to Fly - Black Bones
  20. Colonist - Tunnel Signs
  22. Rock Like This - K1 featuring Black Tony
  23. Whilst We’ve Still Got Metal In Our Blood - Daniel Avery
  24. Lover’s Expectations - Edward Richards
February 26th 2020
