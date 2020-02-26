On Air
Housemates 15/02/2020
PRESENTERS: Sam & Nick
Playlist
- But Isn’t Love Important - Litche
- A Philly Fling - Johnick
- Targets - Malvoeaux
- Sarita Colonia - Sofia Kourtesis
- Cuero - Dos Ritmos
- Prosito - Lauer
- Bootleg Backstabbers - STJ
- Atari - Keppel
- Dial Up - Kyle Crompton
- Believe - Inland Knights
- Sun Express (Emergency Mix) - Fantastic Man
- Mongrel - Francis Inferno Orchestra
- Destino Tikal (Pulsante MIx) - Urulu
- Mwah - Roza Terenzi
- Staminize - LT
- Strong - CHINA
- Livity (Roy’s Big Dub Out Mix) - Roy Mills
- Endless Quest - Kosh
- Yearning to Fly - Black Bones
- Colonist - Tunnel Signs
- Rock Like This - K1 featuring Black Tony
- Whilst We’ve Still Got Metal In Our Blood - Daniel Avery
- Lover’s Expectations - Edward Richards