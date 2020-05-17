On Air
Housemates 16/05/2020
Our first Saturday night with eased restrictions! Housemates hosted by Sindy and Emily chatting all things quarantine, guilty pleasure foods, and of course electronic music.
We also welcome a guest mix from local DJ and producer, Elle (aka Yollks), for an hour of beats and bops. Check her out on Soundcloud for more mixes and upcoming gigs.
Follow Housemates on socials, we’re on Facebook and Instagram.
Playlist
- Low Altitude - Mike Kay
- Heaven Could Be Lately - Jayda G
- So Sick (Remix) - Four Tet
- Never Grow Old - Floorplan
- Mwah - Roza Terenzi
- Vacate or Annilhate - upsammy
- In the Grass - Serpent
- Cut U Loose (Adryiano Remix) - Detroit Swindle
- Liverpool Street in the Rain - Mall Grab
- Does It Make You Feel Good? (CC Disco, DJ Boring Dub) - Confidence Man
- Odd Concept - ANNA
- LesAplx - Floating Points
- See You In My Dreams (LONE Remix) - DJ Haus
- Watermelon Woman - Yu Su
- Spin Girl, Let's Activate! - Octo Octa
- Between the Lines (Remix) - The Black Madonna
Sindy Smith
May 17th 2020
