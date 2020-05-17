Housemates 16/05/2020

housemates logo

Our first Saturday night with eased restrictions! Housemates hosted by Sindy and Emily chatting all things quarantine, guilty pleasure foods, and of course electronic music.

We also welcome a guest mix from local DJ and producer, Elle (aka Yollks), for an hour of beats and bops. Check her out on Soundcloud for more mixes and upcoming gigs.

Follow Housemates on socials, we’re on Facebook and Instagram.

Playlist

  1. Low Altitude - Mike Kay
  2. Heaven Could Be Lately - Jayda G
  3. So Sick (Remix) - Four Tet
  4. Never Grow Old - Floorplan
  5. Mwah - Roza Terenzi
  6. Vacate or Annilhate - upsammy
  7. In the Grass - Serpent
  8. Cut U Loose (Adryiano Remix) - Detroit Swindle
  9. Liverpool Street in the Rain - Mall Grab
  10. Does It Make You Feel Good? (CC Disco, DJ Boring Dub) - Confidence Man
  11. Odd Concept - ANNA
  12. LesAplx - Floating Points
  13. See You In My Dreams (LONE Remix) - DJ Haus
  14. Watermelon Woman - Yu Su
  15. Spin Girl, Let's Activate! - Octo Octa
  16. Between the Lines (Remix) - The Black Madonna

