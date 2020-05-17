Housemates 16/06/2020

Our first Saturday night with eased restrictions! Housemates hosted by Sindy and Emily chatting all things quarantine, guilty pleasure foods, and of course electronic music.

We also welcome a guest mix from local DJ and producer, Elle (aka Yollks), for an hour of beats and bops. Check her out on Soundcloud for more mixes and upcoming gigs.

