Housemates 18/4/20

A promising debut from two young gun presenters in Bec and Tal, kicking goals from inside their homes. That plus another wonderful instalment for the Night in with the Family residency, and as always, a guest mix too.

Tracklist:

Big Yawn — For Whomst

Lily Haz — No Mo Dinin

Shy One — House Party

User18081971 (Aphex Twin) — Tha 2 (World scam mix)

Pattern — Flame

George Tounisidis — Funk Time

Troy Parrish — I Wanna Be Free (Original Factory Mix)

Marie Davidson — Work it

Featuring A Night in with the Family from Tres Passings



And the guest mix thanks to Frou Frou!

