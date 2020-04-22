Housemates 18/4/20
A promising debut from two young gun presenters in Bec and Tal, kicking goals from inside their homes. That plus another wonderful instalment for the Night in with the Family residency, and as always, a guest mix too.
Tracklist:
Big Yawn — For Whomst
Lily Haz — No Mo Dinin
Shy One — House Party
User18081971 (Aphex Twin) — Tha 2 (World scam mix)
Pattern — Flame
George Tounisidis — Funk Time
Troy Parrish — I Wanna Be Free (Original Factory Mix)
Marie Davidson — Work it
Featuring A Night in with the Family from Tres Passings
And the guest mix thanks to Frou Frou!
For more Housemates stuff, check out our insta and fb pages :~)