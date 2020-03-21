On Air
Housemates 21/03/2020
|Screw (Mehlor Remix) – Moy On Wire
|Life Is A Game Of Changing (Orbital Remix) – DMA’s
|Where’s Your Head At? (Stanton Warriors Remix) – Basement Jaxx
|The Bullfrog – GTO
|The Rave – Fergus Sweetland
|It Never Really Ends – 214
|XTC&me – 3Ddancer
|How to Win Big – VTSS
|Det Går Dårligt – Repro
|Hard Feelings – Schacke
|superintelligence – X-Dream
|Thunderground – The Darkraver
|Sisma – Oise
|Darkmatter – Illektrolab
|Thunderground – The Darkraver
|Footsteps – Cut Copy
|No Harm – Anz
|LXDN – Intruder
Presenters: Nick
DJs: LXDN
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/housemates.syn?igshid=1tphqiprabq8u
Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=423084078249680&ref=content_filter
Jitan Chander
March 21st 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
