Housemates 21/03/2020

Screw (Mehlor Remix) – Moy On Wire
Life Is A Game Of Changing (Orbital Remix) – DMA’s
Where’s Your Head At? (Stanton Warriors Remix) – Basement Jaxx
The Bullfrog – GTO
The Rave – Fergus Sweetland
It Never Really Ends – 214
XTC&me – 3Ddancer
How to Win Big – VTSS
Det Går Dårligt – Repro
Hard Feelings – Schacke
superintelligence – X-Dream
Thunderground – The Darkraver
Sisma – Oise
Darkmatter – Illektrolab
Footsteps – Cut Copy
No Harm – Anz 
LXDN – Intruder

Presenters: Nick
DJs: LXDN

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/housemates.syn?igshid=1tphqiprabq8u

Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=423084078249680&ref=content_filter

March 21st 2020
