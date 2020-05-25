housemates logo

Housemates 23/5/20

Bec and Sam teamed up this week to bring you all things cowbell and otherwise.

Tracklist:

Ciel — The Twirler

Mozaika (feat. Sui Zhen) — Drive

Nail — Cassiopeia (Luca Lozano Remix)

BB — Hey Ladies (Vox)

DJ Life — Lightning Ridge

Baronhawk Poitier — Temperado Tornado

Jex Opolis — Doing Nothing

DJ City — A&F

Laureal Halo & Hodge — Tru

Akiko Kayama Isotope

Octo Octa — Bodies Meld Together

Desert Sound Colony — Pompey Cruiser

LT — Staminize

Merph & Mantissa — Whip

Opal Sunn — Laika

Simona — Supertouch ft. m8riarchy

Plus! Bec, as her DJ alter ego Softserve, gave us a juicy mix packed with local talent <3

Housemates

May 25th 2020
