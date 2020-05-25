On Air
Housemates 23/5/20
Bec and Sam teamed up this week to bring you all things cowbell and otherwise.
Tracklist:
Ciel — The Twirler
Mozaika (feat. Sui Zhen) — Drive
Nail — Cassiopeia (Luca Lozano Remix)
BB — Hey Ladies (Vox)
DJ Life — Lightning Ridge
Baronhawk Poitier — Temperado Tornado
Jex Opolis — Doing Nothing
DJ City — A&F
Laureal Halo & Hodge — Tru
Akiko Kayama — Isotope
Octo Octa — Bodies Meld Together
Desert Sound Colony — Pompey Cruiser
LT — Staminize
Merph & Mantissa — Whip
Opal Sunn — Laika
Simona — Supertouch ft. m8riarchy
Plus! Bec, as her DJ alter ego Softserve, gave us a juicy mix packed with local talent <3
