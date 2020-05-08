housemates logo

Housemates 2/5/20

Hosted by Nick, plus two whole lovely mixes! Almost too good to be true.

Tracklist:

Monika Ross — Split It

Reda Dare — East Village

Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick — Sundancing

Love Regenerator — Moving

FJAAK — Breath

Edward Richards — Spectral Silence

Nur Jaber — Planet Freedom

Nite Fleit — Heartless

Roza Terenzi — Yoyo

With Extended Family, the residency mix from Kind Regards

And the guest mix from Jericho Marcel

Housemates

May 8th 2020
