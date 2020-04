Bec was back and Riley was riled up to bring you some stunning tracks this week, complimented by DJs Dance Motif and Tookie.

Tracklist:

Kelly Lee Owens — Night

Vanessa Worm — In Heaven We Are

Roza Terenzi — Elevate

Sleep D — Velvet Vortex (Rainforest Forest Version)

Sleep D — Green Pond

Matisa — Garbadine

Plus Dance Motif continuing our Night in with the Family residency

And Tookie providing a marvellous guest mix

For more Housemates stuff, check out our insta and fb pages :~)