Housemates 28/3/20
Presented by Niamh, our first ever remote broadcast!!
Tracklist:
Yaeji — Waking Up Down
Confidence Man — Does It Make You Feel Good? (DJ Boring x CC:DISCO! Remix)
Regularfantasy — Whomstler
Sonny — Ozone
DJ Fettburger & DJ Speckgurtel — 6Drops (Technocid Mix)
Unknown Mobile — Felled Birch
Shedbug — Journeyman
DJ Life — Crisis Premonition
Daze — Secondary Function
Schacke — Automated Lover
Featuring an interview with Memphis LK
Plus a mix from Copenhagen-based Tommelisa
