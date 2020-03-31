Housemates 28/3/20

Presented by Niamh, our first ever remote broadcast!!

Tracklist:

Yaeji — Waking Up Down

Confidence Man — Does It Make You Feel Good? (DJ Boring x CC:DISCO! Remix)

Regularfantasy — Whomstler

Sonny — Ozone

DJ Fettburger & DJ Speckgurtel — 6Drops (Technocid Mix)

Unknown Mobile — Felled Birch

Shedbug — Journeyman

DJ Life — Crisis Premonition

Daze — Secondary Function

Schacke — Automated Lover

Featuring an interview with Memphis LK

Plus a mix from Copenhagen-based Tommelisa

Housemates

March 31st 2020
