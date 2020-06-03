On Air
HOUSEMATES 30/5/2020
PRESENTERS: Riley, Nick, Jitan
DJs: Djane
A Triumvirate of Riley, Nick, and Jitan is here to bring listeners tunes. Thank you to Djane for the Dj Mix.
Follow Housemates on socials, we’re on Facebook and Instagram.
Djane Soundcloud:
Playlist
- Solar Bounce - Luen
- DJ Logic Please Forgive Me - Logic1000
- Shudder Speed - Miles Brown
- The Way U Make Me Feel - Neon Vectors
- Breaking Away - Vantage
- Like this - Park Hye Jin
- Its a movement - Human Movement
- Floret - Edo
- Habibi Dub - COEO
- Only You - Steve Monite
- Your Mom Likes Flange - Lauren Flax
- Lost Angel - Katie Drover
- Blood Moon - Kim Ann Foxman
- Stoma - OK EG
- CMD CNTR - Alex Jann
- Elevate - Gacha Bakradze
- Gritti - James Shinra
- In Praise of Doubt - Volski
- We Jack The House - Ubik
Jitan Chander
June 3rd 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: Audio, Audio, General, Playlist, Uncategorized
Topics: Music
Tags: Australia, Australian music, house music, melbourne, Music, New Music, Playlist
More by Housemates
Housemates 23/5/20
Bec and Sam teamed up this week to bring you all things cowbell and otherwise. Tracklist: Ciel — The Twirler Mozaika (feat. […]
Housemates 16/05/2020
Our first Saturday night with eased restrictions! Housemates hosted by Sindy and Emily chatting all things quarantine, guilty pleasure foods, and of course […]
Housemates 2/5/20
Hosted by Nick, plus two whole lovely mixes! Almost too good to be true. Tracklist: Monika Ross — Split It Reda Dare […]