HOUSEMATES 30/5/2020

PRESENTERS: Riley, Nick, Jitan

DJs: Djane

A Triumvirate of Riley, Nick, and Jitan is here to bring listeners tunes. Thank you to Djane for the Dj Mix.

Follow Housemates on socials, we’re on Facebook and Instagram.

Djane Soundcloud:

Playlist

  1. Solar Bounce - Luen
  2. DJ Logic Please Forgive Me - Logic1000
  3. Shudder Speed - Miles Brown
  4. The Way U Make Me Feel - Neon Vectors
  5. Breaking Away - Vantage
  6. Like this - Park Hye Jin
  7. Its a movement - Human Movement
  8. Floret - Edo
  9. Habibi Dub - COEO
  10. Only You - Steve Monite
  11. Your Mom Likes Flange - Lauren Flax
  12. Lost Angel - Katie Drover
  13. Blood Moon - Kim Ann Foxman
  14. Stoma - OK EG
  15. CMD CNTR - Alex Jann
  16. Elevate - Gacha Bakradze
  17. Gritti - James Shinra
  18. In Praise of Doubt - Volski
  19. We Jack The House - Ubik
Jitan Chander

June 3rd 2020
