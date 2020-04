Housemates 4/4/20

This episode presented (remotely and distanced) by Sam and Niamh ~<:-)

Tracklist:

Coco Bryce — Wish We Didn’t

Martyn — Recon

Nookie — The Blues

Phillips — 9000

Kendal — Ultimo

Gat Decor — Passion (Naked Mix)

Body Corp — Negative Reaction

Chanson — Don’t Hold Back (Eckk Edit)

Octo Octa — Move Your Body

Ariel Zetina — Valenzetina

Simona Castricum — Supertouch (ft m8riachy)

Eris Drew — Fluids of Emotion

Andras — Rubber

Nice Girl — Mars

Mic Mills — Filipe

Featuring a mix from Melt co-curator Feline Fine

