Housemates 7/03/2020
Presenter: Jitan DJ: Marco
Intruder By LXDN
Echoplex By Nine Inch Nails
DEEP BITCH BOYS- On a mission ( Deep Pitched Funker Dub)
LILLIA AUZOU- Tell me (G’s Sweet Break House Mix)
Head Down by Nine Inch Nails
Baby give it up-francesca gonzales
BAD GIRLS KNOW – MIMI
M1:11 with Summer Lovin’
Big Party by Fresh Hex
Silver mountain by osopho x ok-sure
Change my Mind by Woodes
Light Go out by Nussy
Limbo by Sandy Hsu
Rose by Memphis LK
Runaway by cool explosions
Running by Enola Gay
Snap by ALI.
TFY By Biond
To un-Know bu sig nu gris
Law & Order mrs. robinson orgasmix by sexy kool
Recycle Culture – Yaeji x Mall Grab – Guap (The Recycle Culture All-Black Mix)
Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
Lover of my dreams by Vapour292
TOKOSUKA By Tupperwave
Spirit-Groove FM
In Love by Desired
Just a little by bonus points
White noise by Disclosure
Blue Monday by New Order
Jitan Chander
March 8th 2020Read more by Jitan Chander
