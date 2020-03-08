housemates logo

On Air

Housemates 7/03/2020

housemates logo

Presenter: Jitan DJ: Marco

Playlist:
Intruder By LXDN
Echoplex By Nine Inch Nails
DEEP BITCH BOYS- On a mission ( Deep Pitched Funker Dub)
LILLIA AUZOU- Tell me (G’s Sweet Break House Mix)
Head Down by Nine Inch Nails
Baby give it up-francesca gonzales
BAD GIRLS KNOW – MIMI
M1:11 with Summer Lovin’
Big Party by Fresh Hex
Silver mountain by osopho x ok-sure
Change my Mind by Woodes
Light Go out by Nussy
Limbo by Sandy Hsu
Rose by Memphis LK
Runaway by cool explosions
Running by Enola Gay
Snap by ALI.
TFY By Biond
To un-Know bu sig nu gris
Law & Order mrs. robinson orgasmix by sexy kool
Recycle Culture – Yaeji x Mall Grab – Guap (The Recycle Culture All-Black Mix)
Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
Lover of my dreams by Vapour292
TOKOSUKA By Tupperwave
Spirit-Groove FM
In Love by Desired
Just a little by bonus points
White noise by Disclosure
Blue Monday by New Order

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/housemates.syn?igshid=1tphqiprabq8u

 

Facebook:

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=423084078249680&ref=content_filter

March 8th 2020
Read more by Jitan Chander
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Housemates

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 29/2/2020

Presenters: Sindy and Jitan. Playlist: I Know You Like It – Shinichiri Yokota Saw Your For the First Time – Laurence Guy […]

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 22/02/2020

PRESENTERS: Imo & Nick Instagram: https://instagram.com/housemates.syn?igshid=1tphqiprabq8u Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=423084078249680&ref=content_filter

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 15/02/2020

PRESENTERS: Sam & Nick Instagram: https://instagram.com/housemates.syn?igshid=1tphqiprabq8u Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=423084078249680&ref=content_filter

Related Content

housemates logo
housemates logo
Housemates

Housemates 01/02/2020

a4232199560_16

HONEYCOMB By Jitwam (Album) Review

Stefan-Bradley_avatar_1487920044-300x300
graveyardlogo.jpg
Graveyard Shift

Graveyard Shift/Stefans SYN Death Graveyard (29/12/2019)