Housemates 27/06/2020

Thank you all to who tunes into syn 90.7fm for housemates on Saturday. I hope the music selections made you dance. Tune in to next week’s radio show of housemates for the upright amount of EDM music. Be safe and stay safe during the season.

Local and global electronic and dance music.

Saturdays 7pm – 10pm

SYN ~ 90.7FM

PRESENTERS: Jitan

DJs: Body Corp

Songlist:

Wild Strawberries – Pnau Indo Silver Club – Daft Punk Dua Saleh – body cast DugongJr_Ghost(Ft.Evangaline) Luboku – Two Hands m8riarchy – The Feeling Night Glitter – Music for Clouds Squid – Broadcaster TEED – Birds Video Age – Pleasure Line

