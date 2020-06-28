On Air
Housemates 27/06/2020
Thank you all to who tunes into syn 90.7fm for housemates on Saturday. I hope the music selections made you dance. Tune in to next week’s radio show of housemates for the upright amount of EDM music. Be safe and stay safe during the season.
Local and global electronic and dance music.
Saturdays 7pm – 10pm
SYN ~ 90.7FM
PRESENTERS: Jitan
DJs: Body Corp
Songlist:
- Wild Strawberries – Pnau
- Indo Silver Club – Daft Punk
- Dua Saleh – body cast
- DugongJr_Ghost(Ft.Evangaline)
- Luboku – Two Hands
- m8riarchy – The Feeling
- Night Glitter – Music for Clouds
- Squid – Broadcaster
- TEED – Birds
- Video Age – Pleasure Line
Yama
Yama
June 28th 2020
