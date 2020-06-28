housemates logo

Housemates 27/06/2020

Thank you all to who tunes into syn 90.7fm for housemates on Saturday. I hope the music selections made you dance. Tune in to next week’s radio show of housemates for the upright amount of EDM music. Be safe and stay safe during the season.

Local and global electronic and dance music.

Saturdays 7pm – 10pm

SYN ~ 90.7FM

PRESENTERS: Jitan

DJs: Body Corp

Songlist:

Body Corp Soundcloud Link:

Facebook link:

https://www.facebook.com/housemates.syn/

Instagram Link:

http://instagram.com/housemates.syn

Housemates email:

[email protected]

Playlist

  1. Wild Strawberries - Pnau
  2. Indo Silver Club - Daft Punk
  3. Dua Saleh - body cast
  4. Ghost - DugongJr(Ft.Evangaline)
  5. Luboku - Two Hands
  6. The Feeling - m8riarchy
  7. Music for Clouds - Night Glitter
  8. Broadcaster - Squid
  9. Birds - TEED
  10. Pleasure Line - Video Age

June 28th 2020
