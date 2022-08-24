Submit your guest mix for Housemates: Sublet

Housemates Sublet

Housemates is the home of electronic music at SYN. This season, we are subletting the house to a rotating roster of DJs and Producers.

Submit a 1 hour mix to be played on air, Saturdays between 8-10PM. Any electronic genre is welcome!

Submissions are encouraged to feature BIPOC, queer, femme and gender non-conforming artists and not select tracks that encourage the consumption of drugs and/or alcohol.

Questions? Email Sally via [email protected].

August 24th 2022
