Housemates w/Sindy ft. Marcus Kech & Ciao Bella

This week on Housemates, Sindy is on track selection duties, sharing some vinyl records from home while in quarantine.

Housemates Executive Producer, Niamh has interviewed Melbourne producer Marcus Kech, chatting all about his new tracks, music making processes and post-corona goals.

You can follow Marcus on Soundcloud to listen to all his new tracks!

Our guest mix this week comes from local DJ Ciao Bella. It’s a mix of drum and bass, and wicked break beats. Follow the DJ for updates on events and new mixes.