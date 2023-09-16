Ivory Black Minimalist Spring Forward Daylight Saving Time Instagram Post

Housing Future Fund Passes in Federal Parliament

Housing Crisis, On The Beat

Dom Niere reports.

The federal government’s Housing Future Fund has passed the senate after Labor reached a deal with the Greens after months of negotiations.

Labor has committed several billion dollars toward social housing now, in addition to its investment fund which supports construction later.

Right now, over 170,000 people are waiting for social housing.

Contributors

Dom Niere

Loughlin Patrick

September 16th 2023
