Housing Future Fund Passes in Federal Parliament
Dom Niere reports.
Press play to listen or read the bulletin below.
The federal government’s Housing Future Fund has passed the senate after Labor reached a deal with the Greens after months of negotiations.
Labor has committed several billion dollars toward social housing now, in addition to its investment fund which supports construction later.
Right now, over 170,000 people are waiting for social housing.
