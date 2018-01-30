Two brothers one show

SYN 90.7

How to ride the ‘Hypercoaster’

HYPERCOASTER COVER
The Gold Coast has welcomed a new kind of Bernard Tomic in a form of a roller coaster. Please welcome the Hypercoaster, a circuit roller coaster with a height measuring greater than 200 feet (61 m). Mike and Dave had to test out the “biggest, fastest and wildest rollercoaster in the Southern Hemisphere” here’s how they rated it and BEAT IT!

 

  1. EP3: How to ride the 'Hypercoaster' - The Real Mike and Dave

January 30th 2018
