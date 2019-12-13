On Air
HPK Chats Performing Live and New Music Coming Soon!
Melbourne local HPK stopped by the studio to talk about his latest EP Slow Burn and performing live with an electric guitar. His new single is set to be released Jan 6th and you can listen in to the interview above!
Guests
HPK
Contributors
Alicia Annabel
December 13th 2019Read more by Alicia Annabel
Category: Audio, Audio, Interview
Topics: Music
Tags: Acoustic Music, Alicia Annabel, HPK, New Music, performing live
