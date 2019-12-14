On Air
Hunger Strike for the Climate
David has been participating in a hunger strike at the steps of Victoria’s Parliament House for 23 days. Reporter Georgia Delaney Martin spoke to him to find out what he hopes to achieve.
To find out more, head to https://www.facebook.com/hungerstrikemelbourne/posts/
Georgia Delaney Martin
December 14th 2019
