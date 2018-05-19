The Hypothetical – 18th May

Try This on for Size: The boys discuss the advantages of being short before launching into some hypotheticals, including: what to do if the earth was rapidly shrinking; or if you woke up one day and everything was 5% bigger.  Then the uses of a superpower that allows you to change the size of objects, before discussing how much larger we would have to be to defeat Muhammed Ali in a boxing match.

Playlist

  1. Nakamarra - Hiatus Kaiyote
  2. Medicine Man - The Bamboos
  3. Dance Music - The Mountain Goats
  4. Atomic Numbers - case/lang/veirs

