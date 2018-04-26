The Hypothetical – 20th April

Look, mistakes were made. Buttons that should have been pressed were not pressed. The first half of the show may not have been on air. Who made these mistakes? History does not recall. It’s all in the past. Time to shut up and move on.

Maybe we’ll release the recording, maybe we won’t. Maybe it’ll be a special bonus episode. Or perhaps forever lost to time.

Playlist

  1. December Nights - Saskwatch
  2. Fighting In A Sack - The Shins
  3. Black Diamonds - Big Thief
  4. A Heartbreak - Angus & Julia Stone

April 26th 2018
