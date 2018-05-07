The Hypothetical Ep#2- 27th April

Physics has gone wrong, and we’re here to help. We discuss what would happen if friction did not exist and what would happen if gravity varied day-to-day like the weather. Then we try design a sport involving flight while simultaneously ranting about the fictional game of Quidditch. Also see what happens after we run out of questions when Luca inadvertently asks one Reuben had also prepared.

Playlist

  1. Rabbit Song - Boy & Bear
  2. Forever - (Sandy) Alex G
  3. Sail On! - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
  4. Lay Down - DMA'S

May 7th 2018
Read more by Reuben Solopotias
Category:
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport