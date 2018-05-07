The Hypothetical Ep#2- 27th April
Physics has gone wrong, and we’re here to help. We discuss what would happen if friction did not exist and what would happen if gravity varied day-to-day like the weather. Then we try design a sport involving flight while simultaneously ranting about the fictional game of Quidditch. Also see what happens after we run out of questions when Luca inadvertently asks one Reuben had also prepared.
Playlist
- Rabbit Song - Boy & Bear
- Forever - (Sandy) Alex G
- Sail On! - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
- Lay Down - DMA'S