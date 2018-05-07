The Hypothetical Ep#2 – 4th May
Look! The Flash! The boys rant about popular superheroes before exploring what would happen if you had the power of super speed, but could only run backwards. And what if you could run regular speed, but everyone else could only walk? Then the implications of a terrible super power: what if everyone was allergic to you? Followed by a discussion on the logistics of X-Ray vision before debating over which would be preferable: Two metre arms or two metre legs?
Playlist
- Liability - Lorde
- Leaps and Bounds - Paul Kelly
- Kick On - Sticky Fingers
- Buddy Holly - Weezer
- The Delinquent - Saskwatch