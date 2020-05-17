Iconic Australian Music – Record Store Ep. 4

Whether it’s the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, a meat pie at the footy, Kylie Minogue in a disco ball or Vegemite on toast… Australian’s sure love their icons.

They also love their music, which has played a huge part in shaping Australian culture.

On Episode 4 of Record Store, you’ll hear some of Australia’s most loved music from the last few decades, all from the sound of turntables.

There won’t be much alternative rock, but you can expect some good rock n’ roll, floor filler anthems, and of course some guilty pleasures.

Follow us on social media for regular updates, playlists, and recommendations. We’re on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Mixcloud.