On Air
Iconic Australian Music – Record Store Ep. 4
Whether it’s the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, a meat pie at the footy, Kylie Minogue in a disco ball or Vegemite on toast… Australian’s sure love their icons.
They also love their music, which has played a huge part in shaping Australian culture.
On Episode 4 of Record Store, you’ll hear some of Australia’s most loved music from the last few decades, all from the sound of turntables.
There won’t be much alternative rock, but you can expect some good rock n’ roll, floor filler anthems, and of course some guilty pleasures.
Follow us on social media for regular updates, playlists, and recommendations. We’re on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Mixcloud.
Playlist
- You're The Voice - John Farnham
- Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters and Collectors
- Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again - The Angels
- I Touch Myself - Divinyls
- Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue
- Absolutely Everybody - Vanessa Amorosi
- Chains - Tina Arena
- Treaty - Yothu Yindi
- Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye
- Burn For You - INXS
- The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite
Sindy Smith
May 17th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, Playlist
Topics: Music, Pop Culture
Tags: aussie anthems, Australian music, iconic australian music, icons, record collection, record collector, record store, vinyl collector, vinyl lover
More by Record Store
Music that defined the 80’s – Record Store Ep. 3
On the the third episode of Record Store, we’re throwing it back to the 80’s! For us millennial’s, it’s an era often remembered […]
Sizzling 70’s – Record Store Ep. 2
The 70’s is definitely one of my favourite decades of music. Funk, Soul, R&B, Pop, Hard Rock, Soft Rock and Disco all carved […]
Greatest Classic Hits – Record Store Ep. 1
Welcome to Record Store on SYN. Each week on the show, we’ll deep dive into different decades and genres of music, showcasing […]