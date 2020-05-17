94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n

On Air

Iconic Australian Music – Record Store Ep. 4

Iconic Australian Music - Record Store Ep. 4

Whether it’s the Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, a meat pie at the footy, Kylie Minogue in a disco ball or Vegemite on toast… Australian’s sure love their icons. 

They also love their music, which has played a huge part in shaping Australian culture.

On Episode 4 of Record Store, you’ll hear some of Australia’s most loved music from the last few decades, all from the sound of turntables.

There won’t be much alternative rock, but you can expect some good rock n’ roll, floor filler anthems, and of course some guilty pleasures.

Playlist

  1. You're The Voice - John Farnham
  2. Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters and Collectors
  3. Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again - The Angels
  4. I Touch Myself - Divinyls
  5. Can't Get You Out Of My Head - Kylie Minogue
  6. Absolutely Everybody - Vanessa Amorosi
  7. Chains - Tina Arena
  8. Treaty - Yothu Yindi
  9. Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye
  10. Burn For You - INXS
  11. The Horses - Daryl Braithwaite

May 17th 2020
