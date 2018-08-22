Ignorance Is This’ 50th Episode Extravaganza!!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews

In our monumental fiftieth episode, the Iggy Boys discuss the film that Oliver has wanted Scott to watch since they first met in 2009: Pulp Fiction, from director Quentin Tarantino. The boys also take a trip down memory lane, and exchange gold presents in celebration of their 50th ‘anniversary’. We promise you’ll finish this episode with a smile on your face.

Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube!

