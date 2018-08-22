Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance Is This’ 50th Episode Extravaganza!!

Eden Andrews - Pulp Fiction (Ignorance Is This)

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews 

 

In our monumental fiftieth episode, the Iggy Boys discuss the film that Oliver has wanted Scott to watch since they first met in 2009: Pulp Fiction, from director Quentin Tarantino. The boys also take a trip down memory lane, and exchange gold presents in celebration of their 50th ‘anniversary’. We promise you’ll finish this episode with a smile on your face.

 

Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on SpotifyiTunes or YouTube!

Contributors

Scott Martin & Oliver Dear

Scott Martin

August 22nd 2018
Read more by Scott Martin
Category: ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Ignorance Is This

Eden Andrews - Mission Impossible Fallout (Ignorance Is This)
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews Mission Impossible: Fallout!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews    Its the action film some of us have been waiting for. Tom Cruise, the […]

Eden Andrews - Skyscraper (Ignorance is This)
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews Skyscraper (With Josh Martin!)

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews    One man must infiltrate the tallest building in the world to save the ones […]

Eden Andrews - Ignorance is This (Ant-Man And The Wasp)
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews Ant-Man And The Wasp!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews    It’s been a minute since we graced your timeline! We back, baby and we […]

Related Content

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom By Eden Andrews
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

35282542_2190454090970808_2459424068986732544_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews The Incredibles 2!

33597974_2166098216739729_3846030878698373120_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews Solo: A Star Wars Story!