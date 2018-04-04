Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

Ignorance is This Reviews Annihilation!

Annihilation is a 2018 science fiction horror film written and directed by Alex Garland, based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. The film stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriquez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac, and follows a group of military scientists who enter “The Shimmer”, a mysterious quarantined zone full of mutating landscapes and creatures.

Yeah. It’s copied and pasted from Wikipedia. What are you going to do about it? I’ve got to be at work in 15 minutes. Is the movie good? Just listen and find out. Or just watch it. DO WHAT YOU WANT I’M REALLY LATE OK!!

 

Listen to the podcast below, or check it out on Spotify!

April 4th 2018
