Ignorance Is This Reviews Ant-Man And The Wasp!

It’s been a minute since we graced your timeline! We back, baby and we back strong, reviewing the newest Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp! We review the film and discuss the trailers, but we have a ripper Pet Peeve from Scott, a challenging ‘Critically Acclaimed Or Critically Lame’ from Oliver and we also talk about Scott’s colleagues’ lack of shitposting awareness for some reason. Enjoy!

