Ignorance is This Reviews Deadpool 2!

Hey podcast listeners. Deadpool here. Even when there is a new balls-to-the-wall action flick starring the sexiest man alive (literally – look it up), Scott and Oliver decide to spend a solid 10 minutes discussing all the ‘Ice Age’ films, ESPECIALLY the ones they haven’t seen. They also managed to pitch what an ideal third Deadpool film would be, so thanks for doing my god damn job for me, boys. Assholes.

