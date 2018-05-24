Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance is This Reviews Deadpool 2!

32853942_2157995127550038_2860218966666641408_n

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews 

 

Hey podcast listeners. Deadpool here. Even when there is a new balls-to-the-wall action flick starring the sexiest man alive (literally – look it up), Scott and Oliver decide to spend a solid 10 minutes discussing all the ‘Ice Age’ films, ESPECIALLY the ones they haven’t seen. They also managed to pitch what an ideal third Deadpool film would be, so thanks for doing my god damn job for me, boys. Assholes.

Listen to the hilarious new ep of Ignorance is This below, or check it out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube.

 

Contributors

Scott Martin & Oliver Dear

Scott Martin

May 24th 2018
Read more by Scott Martin
Category: ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Ignorance Is This

31437306_2135154896500728_663613687507976192_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews (And Spoils!) ‘Avengers: Infinity War’!

Featured Image Illustrated by the Superb Eden Andrews   Holy s**t it’s really here.   In this episode, Dem Iggy Boys talk […]

31123944_2127729407243277_7362437581662846976_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews ‘Rampage’!

Featured image Illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Rampage. Rock. Romp? Resolute Ratings! We are really happy with the way this episode turned […]

29883628_2098505900165628_732184362_o
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Ready Player One!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews     Finally, Ready Player One  has been released and the world can let out a […]

Related Content

29391320_2086987494650802_127252519_o
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews Annihilation!

Tomb Raider episode art designed and illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Tomb Raider!

An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist', featuring podcasting co-hosts Scott Martin and Oliver Dear.
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist