SYN Nation
Ignorance is This Reviews Deadpool 2!
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews
Hey podcast listeners. Deadpool here. Even when there is a new balls-to-the-wall action flick starring the sexiest man alive (literally – look it up), Scott and Oliver decide to spend a solid 10 minutes discussing all the ‘Ice Age’ films, ESPECIALLY the ones they haven’t seen. They also managed to pitch what an ideal third Deadpool film would be, so thanks for doing my god damn job for me, boys. Assholes.
Listen to the hilarious new ep of Ignorance is This below, or check it out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube.
Contributors
Scott Martin & Oliver Dear
Scott Martin
May 24th 2018Read more by Scott Martin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Comedy, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: Deadpool, deadpool 2, deadpool 2 review, deadpool review, Dem Iggy Boys, Film Review, Ignorance is This, Marvel, podcast, Ryan Reynolds
More by Ignorance Is This
Ignorance is This Reviews (And Spoils!) ‘Avengers: Infinity War’!
Featured Image Illustrated by the Superb Eden Andrews Holy s**t it’s really here. In this episode, Dem Iggy Boys talk […]
Ignorance is This Reviews ‘Rampage’!
Featured image Illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews Rampage. Rock. Romp? Resolute Ratings! We are really happy with the way this episode turned […]
Ignorance is This reviews Ready Player One!
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews Finally, Ready Player One has been released and the world can let out a […]