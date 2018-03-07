SYN Nation
Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews
So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered to be the worst film ever made. It’s the kind of thing everyone wants to see, whether for you to learn from other’s mistakes, or simply for the sake of entertainment. We wonder what it’s like to watch a film about a film, that also happens to be the worst film: Introducing The Disaster Artist starring James Franco as Tommy Wiseau and Dave Franco as Greg Sestero.
Also! A new segment sort of/kind of: Devil’s Advocate.
The devil is here to deliver his contrarian point of view, does Scott have what it takes to debate the devil?
Listen to the podcast below, or on Spotify!
Contributors
Scott Martin and Oliver Dear
Scott Martin
March 7th 2018Read more by Scott Martin
Category: Audio
Topics: Comedy, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: Comedy, greg sestero, Ignorance is This, Movie Review, Oliver Dear, podcast, review, Scott Martin, the disaster artist, The Room, Tommy Wiseau
More by Ignorance Is This
Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]
Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]