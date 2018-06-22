SYN Nation
Ignorance Is This Reviews The Incredibles 2!
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews
Pixar has just released a sequel to the 14-year-old hit film – The Incredibles. We discuss how the trailers for this hyped-up movie focus more so on the contents of the sequel – as opposed to hitting audiences over the head with nostalgia for the first one.
We also backend the episode with some fun segments, including a new pet peeve from grumpy Scott complaining about movie characters who freely throw things on the ground. We also decide to declare war on Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter.
Listen to the episode below, or on Spotify, iTunes, or YouTube!
