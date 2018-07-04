Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance Is This Reviews Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom By Eden Andrews

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews 

 

The brand spanking new Dino-romp is upon us STARRING Jeff Goldblum! Is it good? Not really.

 

Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube!

Contributors

Scott Martin & Oliver Dear

Scott Martin

July 4th 2018
Read more by Scott Martin
Category: ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Ignorance Is This

35282542_2190454090970808_2459424068986732544_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance Is This Reviews The Incredibles 2!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Pixar has just released a sequel to the 14-year-old hit film – The […]

33597974_2166098216739729_3846030878698373120_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Scott and Oli do not exactly share the same opinion on the latest […]

32853942_2157995127550038_2860218966666641408_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews Deadpool 2!

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews    Hey podcast listeners. Deadpool here. Even when there is a new balls-to-the-wall action […]

Related Content

31437306_2135154896500728_663613687507976192_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews (And Spoils!) 'Avengers: Infinity War'!

31123944_2127729407243277_7362437581662846976_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews 'Rampage'!

29883628_2098505900165628_732184362_o
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Ready Player One!