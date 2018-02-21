Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Illustrated by Eden Andrews

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews

 

The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much they love Marvel and how they can’t do anything wrong and how much better they are at making superhero movies than DC Comics. Well, not exactly, but the sentiment is the same after Marvel’s latest release Black Panther! Scott’s most hype release of 2018 has finally been released and after boasting an amazing cast, crew and even SOUNDTRACK (led by Kendrick Lamar), it was interesting to see if it held up to those insane levels of hype.

 

Listen to find out!

 

Contributors

Scott Martin & Oliver Dear

Scott Martin

February 21st 2018
