SYN Nation
Ignorance Is This Reviews Mission Impossible: Fallout!
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews
Its the action film some of us have been waiting for. Tom Cruise, the guy who will do some crazy stunts to make movies, is back at it again in the latest (and greatest?) Mission Impossible film. As per usual, Oli knows next to nothing about the film, other than the fact Henry Cavill is in it, and he has a villainous-looking mustache.
Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube!
Contributors
Scott Martin & Oliver Dear
Scott Martin
August 22nd 2018Read more by Scott Martin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Comedy, Film, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: Comedy, Dem Iggy Boys, Film Review, Ignorance is This, MI6, mission impossible, Mission Impossible Fallout, Movie Review, Murdoch Hub, Oliver Dear, podcast, Scott Martin
More by Ignorance Is This
Ignorance Is This’ 50th Episode Extravaganza!!
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews In our monumental fiftieth episode, the Iggy Boys discuss the film that Oliver has […]
Ignorance Is This Reviews Skyscraper (With Josh Martin!)
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews One man must infiltrate the tallest building in the world to save the ones […]
Ignorance Is This Reviews Ant-Man And The Wasp!
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews It’s been a minute since we graced your timeline! We back, baby and we […]