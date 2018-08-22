Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance Is This Reviews Mission Impossible: Fallout!

Eden Andrews - Mission Impossible Fallout (Ignorance Is This)

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews 

 

Its the action film some of us have been waiting for. Tom Cruise, the guy who will do some crazy stunts to make movies, is back at it again in the latest (and greatest?) Mission Impossible film. As per usual, Oli knows next to nothing about the film, other than the fact Henry Cavill is in it, and he has a villainous-looking mustache.

 

Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on SpotifyiTunes or YouTube!

 

Contributors

Scott Martin & Oliver Dear

Scott Martin

August 22nd 2018
Scott Martin
