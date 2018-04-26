SYN Nation
Ignorance is This Reviews ‘Rampage’!
Featured image Illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews
Rampage. Rock. Romp? Resolute Ratings!
We are really happy with the way this episode turned out! It’s silly and we go back to our roots and play some of our lessor-frequented games like ‘Critically Acclaimed Or Critically Lame?’ and ‘Pet Peeves!’
Listen to the hilarious episode on Spotify, iTunes or stream it down below on Omny!
