Ignorance is This reviews Ready Player One!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews

Finally, Ready Player One has been released and the world can let out a collective exhale. Expectations for this one was tricky – There was a lot to look forward to and a lot to be wary of. Directed by Steven Spielberg! Awesome! Adapted from a book filled with the ‘Bazinga-Effect’ to the point of utter cringe? NOT AWESOME.

So this one could go either way. Did we love it? Did we hate it? What did we rate it? You’re the best you’re the best.

