Ignorance Is This Reviews Skyscraper (With Josh Martin!)

One man must infiltrate the tallest building in the world to save the ones he loves while it burns. Scott and Oliver face a similar situation/dilemma/crisis in scope by having to put up with Scott’s brother – Josh Martin, who joins the discussion this week on the podcast. Does Skyscraper prove to be more than a heartless action film? The trailer sure made it looking fun at the very least!

Also, Scott and Josh compete in a game of Critically Acclaimed VS Critically Lame.

Listen to the hilarious new episode below, or check us out on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube!