Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance is This Reviews (And Spoils!) ‘Avengers: Infinity War’!

31437306_2135154896500728_663613687507976192_n

Featured Image Illustrated by the Superb Eden Andrews

 

Holy s**t it’s really here.

 

In this episode, Dem Iggy Boys talk about how weird it is to be living in a world where the preview trailers that are played before a film featuring Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Rocket Racoon and literally like 30 others include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘The Incredibles 2’, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Jurassic World 2 Starring Jeff Goldblum’.

 

Oh, and we also go in on a film that is the cinematic equivalent of ‘We Are The World’.

 

You can listen to the podcast on Omny below or on Spotify or iTunes.

 

Scott Martin

May 1st 2018
Read more by Scott Martin
Category:
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Ignorance Is This

31123944_2127729407243277_7362437581662846976_n
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews ‘Rampage’!

Featured image Illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Rampage. Rock. Romp? Resolute Ratings!   We are really happy with the way this […]

29883628_2098505900165628_732184362_o
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Ready Player One!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews     Finally, Ready Player One  has been released and the world can let out a […]

29391320_2086987494650802_127252519_o
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This Reviews Annihilation!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Annihilation is a 2018 science fiction horror film written and directed by Alex Garland, based […]

Related Content

Michael McIntyre is returning to Melbourne.

Why is Michael McIntyre coming to Australia?

Tomb Raider episode art designed and illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Tomb Raider!

An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist', featuring podcasting co-hosts Scott Martin and Oliver Dear.
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist