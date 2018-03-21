Ignorance is This Podcast Logo

SYN Nation

Ignorance is This reviews Tomb Raider!

Tomb Raider episode art designed and illustrated by Eden Andrews

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews

 

There’s no denying that Lara Croft is a very popular and respected video game protagonist. But with failed movies based on her video games in the past, it is going to be a huge feat to win audiences over with the character once again. Can Warner Brother’s manage a kick-ass realistic-style reboot similar to how game developer Square Enix did with their rebooted game series in 2013?

In this episode, the Iggy boys discuss video games briefly for a change to coincide with Tomb Raider‘s release, introduce yet another one-time segment, and discuss the Alicia Vikander-led film in depth – including how promotional materials like teaser clips may have spoiled integral plot points before the movie was even released.

Listen to the podcast below, or check it out on Spotify!

Scott Martin

March 21st 2018
Read more by Scott Martin
Category:
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Ignorance Is This

An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist', featuring podcasting co-hosts Scott Martin and Oliver Dear.
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]

Illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]

Illustrated by Eden Andrews
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]

Related Content

maxresdefault
Movie goggles
Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 5 – STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002)

25353209_1634899643215853_1418639276_o
Historically Speaking

Historically Speaking. Ep.1: Sport Podcast and Playlist

Lavalantula_hero_movie
Movie goggles
Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 2 – LAVALANTULA (2015)