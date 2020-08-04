On Air
Image-based sexual abuse sky rocket during COVID-19
IMPORTANT: If the topics discussed in this report caused you any distress or concern, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14, Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636, or 1800 RESPECT
Between March and May 2020, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner received more than 1,000 reports of image-based sexual abuse. This reflects an increase of 210% compared to the average weekly number of reports received in 2019.
Holly Mark spoke to Nicola Henry, an Associate Professor & Vice-Chancellor’s Principal Research Fellow at RMIT University, about the growing prominence of image-based abuse, national legislation protecting victims of this crime, and how to report it.
Nicola Henry, Associate Professor & Vice-Chancellor’s Principal Research Fellow at RMIT University
Holly Mark
