Impact of COVID-19 on Australian aviation industry

The collapse of Virgin Australia has led to questions about the viability of a second major airline in Australia, just 19 years after the closure of the country’s previous second-largest airline Ansett.

The aviation industry as a whole is suffering right now, and there are plenty of vital decisions that need to be made about its future.

Sam Mills spoke to pilot Rosina Helbig on her thoughts about the delicate situation (Aired 21 April 2020)