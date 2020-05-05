Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

On Air

Impact of COVID-19 on Australian aviation industry

e1b6af0842b2461d8f26865ee7cdb25f_18

The collapse of Virgin Australia has led to questions about the viability of a second major airline in Australia, just 19 years after the closure of the country’s previous second-largest airline Ansett.

The aviation industry as a whole is suffering right now, and there are plenty of vital decisions that need to be made about its future.

Sam Mills spoke to pilot Rosina Helbig on her thoughts about the delicate situation (Aired 21 April 2020)

Guests

Rosina Helbig, Pilot at the Qantas Group

Contributors

Sam Mills

May 5th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
COVID-19 ResponseContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

Sad young woman sitting on the window
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Social isolation the biggest impact on Young Victorians: latest survey

While digital technology enables people to stay connected during the COVID-19 lockdown, young people in Victoria now find themselves socially isolated with […]

96239838_254325762643015_4815581778259476480_n
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Coronavirus impact on religious venue closures for Muslim community

Due to federal government announcing public venue closures because of COVID-19, religious communities are impacted by this as well. Mosques are closed, […]

restaurants-feeding-homeless-1024x688
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Charity in the time of the coronavirus

Amidst the domino effect of hardships that COVID-19 has created. What charities and campaigns are being orchestrated to help societies most vulnerable? […]

Related Content

coffee-3142562_960_720
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Surprising coronavirus impact on Melbourne cafes

12188620-3x2-700x467
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Possible incentives to get people on COVIDSafe

0_76BuvhNKMrAOSLFH
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Future of genetic engineering