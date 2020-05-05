On Air
Impact of COVID-19 on Australian aviation industry
The collapse of Virgin Australia has led to questions about the viability of a second major airline in Australia, just 19 years after the closure of the country’s previous second-largest airline Ansett.
The aviation industry as a whole is suffering right now, and there are plenty of vital decisions that need to be made about its future.
Sam Mills spoke to pilot Rosina Helbig on her thoughts about the delicate situation (Aired 21 April 2020)
Guests
Rosina Helbig, Pilot at the Qantas Group
Contributors
Sam Mills
