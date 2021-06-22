Increases in reports of sexual assault

Increases in the number of police reports into sexual violence jumped dramatically in March, a surge attributed to discussion around consent, driven by young women like Chanel Contos and Brittany Higgins.

If you, or someone you know has been affected by Sexual assault, Domestic violence, please call 1800 respect.

Other mental health services are available such as Beyond Blue, Lifeline and Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800)