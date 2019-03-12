Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Do Independent Candidates Stand a Chance in the Federal Election?

The federal election will likely occur in May, and everyone’s eyes are on the independent candidates after Dr Kerryn Phelps’ victory in the safe Liberal seat of Wentworth last year.

Ashleigh Barraclough spoke to two independents challenging big-name Liberal members Tony Abbott and Josh Frydenberg for their seats of Warringah and Kooyong.

Guests

2019 Independent Candidate for Warringah, Susan Moylan-Coombes.
Former Liberal Member and head of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Oliver Yates.

Contributors

Ashleigh Barraclough

March 12th 2019
