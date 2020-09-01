Panorama Logo

Indigenous knowledge explored in new university science unit

First Nations scholars at Melbourne’s Monash University are spearheading a new program which teaches science through Indigenous knowledge and wisdom. 

Wing Kuang spoke to Krystal De Napoli and Dr. Angela Ziebell for more information on the new unit, how it has been received and what they hope becomes of it.

Krystal De Napoli, student undertaking astrophysics at Monash University
Dr. Angela Ziebell, School of Chemistry at Monash University

Wing Kuang

Panorama

September 1st 2020
