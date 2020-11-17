On Air
Government funds Indigenous-led bushfire management programs, is it enough?
After the Federal Government announcement of $2 million for Indigenous fire and land management workshops grants, Millie Spencer spoke to Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe about what this announcement means for the Indigenous community.
You can listen to the full NAIDOC Week package
Guests
Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe
Contributors
Millie Spencer
Panorama
November 17th 2020
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Politics
Topics: Community, Environment, News
Tags: Aboriginal, burning, bushfire, caretaking, Country, cultural, environment, federal, fire, first, government, grants, Indigenous, land, management, Millie Spencer, naidoc, nations, season, summer, Workshops
