Government funds Indigenous-led bushfire management programs, is it enough?

After the Federal Government announcement of $2 million for Indigenous fire and land management workshops grants, Millie Spencer spoke to Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe about what this announcement means for the Indigenous community.

Guests

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe

Contributors

Millie Spencer

Panorama

November 17th 2020
