Indigenous people and the AFL: a complex relationship demanding attention
For two decades, the Australian Football League has tried to tackle racist abuse towards its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players with little success. Now, Indigenous and non-Indigenous players have come together demanding more be done to prevent the harmful slander from continuing.
Angus Thomson spoke to Shelley Ware, an Yankunytjatjara and Wirangu woman and co-author of the End Racism Open Letter, about the issues faced by First Nation people not just as players but in off-the-field professions.
He also spoke with People and Engagement Manager at Geelong Football Club and Larrakia man Mathew Stokes about his views on Indigenous players receiving a fair go as players and the barriers they face to reaching coaching positions.
Shelley Ware, Yankunytjatjara and Wirangu woman and sports presenter
Mathew Stokes, Larrakia man and People and Engagement Manager at Geelong Football Club
Angus Thomson
