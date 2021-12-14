On Air
Input Playlist – 12/12/21 – Robots
Robots
Bleep Bloop Bleep
Ever seen the 2005 animated kids movie staring Ewan McGregor and Robin Williams? Yeah, like that. Playlist from 4/12/21. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.
Louis Parkinson
December 14th 2021
