Input Playlist – 12/12/21 – Robots

Robots

Bleep Bloop Bleep

 

Ever seen the 2005 animated kids movie staring Ewan McGregor and Robin Williams? Yeah, like that. Playlist from 4/12/21. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.

Louis Parkinson

December 14th 2021
