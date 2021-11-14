On Air
Input Playlist – 14/11/21 – Numbers as Titles
Numbers as Titles
No Loud Bega and no words in this episode
Titles of songs, bands and albums as numbers. Punctuation, times and Roman numerals are allowed, but no words. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.
Louis Parkinson
November 14th 2021Read more by Louis Parkinson
More by Input
Input Playlist – 7/11/21 – Places
Places We’ve been everywhere man, and we’ve got the playlist to prove it We’re talking streets, we’re talking council areas, we’re […]
Input Playlist – 31/10/21 – Big Business/Capitalism
Big Business / Capitalism Songs all about splashing cash and fighting the system A sure fire thing to put all your chips […]
Input Playlist – 24/10/21 – Songs To Feel Alive To
Songs That Make You Feel Like Maria Von Trapp When The Hills Are Alive Was this the feeling the Hilltop Hoods were […]