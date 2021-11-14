New Input Website Banner

Input Playlist – 14/11/21 – Numbers as Titles

Numbers as Titles

No Loud Bega and no words in this episode

 

Titles of songs, bands and albums as numbers. Punctuation, times and Roman numerals are allowed, but no words. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.

Louis Parkinson

November 14th 2021
